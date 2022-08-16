Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – That Deputy President William Ruto is a smart politician is now not in doubt after outwitting President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Deep State, and the System to win the presidency.

But how did he manage to do all these with the odds being stacked against him?

Well for starters, Ruto began his campaigns too early in the day. After the March 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila Odinga, Ruto claimed that he was kicked out of the government.

Ruto thus resorted to criticising his own government and traversed the country to ready his 2022 bid and birthed the Tanga Tanga movement that gave birth to UDA and Kenya Kwanza which finally clinched victory.

Secondly, Ruto aggressively moved to snatch the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region from Uhuru’s firm grip.

Mt. Kenya was projected to be the deciding factor in the 2022 General Election, years before the polls.

Analysts pointed out that Central Kenya, home to five counties, has a total of 3.1 million voters, the same as the Nyanza region which has six counties including Kisii and Nyamira.

They also noted that it would be the first election in Kenya where Mt Kenya would not front a presidential candidate.

Ruto toured Mt. Kenya several times, irking President Uhuru Kenyatta and his allies. He also convinced the politicians to turn against their kingpin, Uhuru and promised them a bigger share of his government.

The DP also picked Uhuru’s former Personal Assistant, Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate. Above all, he convinced the region to reject Uhuru’s brainchild, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

