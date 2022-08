Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – Photos of a gym in Nigeria where the attendants are served heavy meals after a workout have gone viral and sparked reactions among Netizens.

In the photos, the gym attendants are seen lining up to be served by the cooks.

Others are seen eating while still working out.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.