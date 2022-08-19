Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 August 2022 – A city businessman is counting losses after a Boda Boda rider robbed him of Ksh 2 Million.

According to reports, the Somali businessman who is based in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) had built trust with the rider, identified as Dominic Nyamongo.

On Thursday, he sent Dominic to Eastleigh to bank a whooping Ksh 2 Million.

The rider is said to have vanished with the money and switched off his phone.

His photos have been widely circulated on social media.

A reward of Ksh 500,000 will be given to anyone with information that may lead to his arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.