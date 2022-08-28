Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is now a man under siege for bungling the August 9th General Election.

This is after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga called for his arrest for rigging his victory in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking in Kakamega, where he was drumming up support for Azimio gubernatorial candidate Fernandez Barasa, Raila expressed displeasure with Chebukati, saying the IEBC Chairman should not oversee elections, but rather be behind bars.

According to Raila, Chebukati is a criminal who belongs to jail and not at the helm of the electoral body.

“It is frustrating for voters to line up the whole day only for their efforts to be undermined by one person sitting in Nairobi allocating votes how he wishes,” he said.

However, he expressed optimism that he will soon be announced President after the Supreme Court overturns Ruto’s controversial win, promising to appoint the outgoing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to head the National Treasury and Planning ministry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.