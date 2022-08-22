Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 August 2022 – Popular comedian and radio personality Oga Obinna has vowed to recover all the items that he bought for his baby mama after she exposed him for being a narcissist.

Henceforth, he will only provide for his kids.

Obinna took to Twitter and lashed at his baby mama for humiliating him in public, claiming that she has been taking advantage of his silence.

“I’m starting by collecting back everything I have bought. Everything. Watu wabaki vile walipatwa. You have privileges that you are shi*ting on. Let the current man take the mantle,” he wrote.

He further accused his close friends of failing to defend him in public, yet they know the truth.

This is what he tweeted as the drama between him and his baby mama escalates.

