Monday, 29 August 2022 – A disgruntled passenger has taken to social media to expose a rogue airline after his valuable items were stolen.

He boarded a plane belonging to Angola Airlines in Madrid, Spain and after landing in Luanda airport, rogue staff at the airport opened his suitcase during the checkup and stole his valuable items among them an iPhone XR-12, expensive perfumes, and watches.

He realised that the items had been stolen after arriving home and lodged a complaint on Facebook.

“Public complaint- Angola Airlines

Direct flight Madrid to LuandaThey opened my suitcase and stole everything of value. It’s unacceptable.

Madrid friends who are thinking of traveling to Angola, be careful, don’t invoice suitcases with valuable things. In my suitcase I had: Phones (iPhone XR-12), 2 AirPods Pro, perfume, watches… other things I prefer not to mention for privacy.

Whoever opened the suitcase must have seen it on the luggage scanner. Because of so many invoiced bags, they only opened this one,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.