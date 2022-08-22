Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, August 22, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has told President-elect William Ruto to prepare for a gruesome battle at the Supreme Court as he seeks to overturn his controversial win.
Speaking yesterday at a church service, Raila made it clear that there will be no peace in Kenya until the truth is known as justice done regarding the presidential election.
This comes even as Raila has already filed a petition at the Supreme Court, challenging Ruto’s controversial victory which was announced by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.
While exuding confidence that the Supreme Court will overturn Chebukati’s verdict, Raila said they have credible evidence to challenge the declaration of Ruto as president-elect in the August 9 presidential election.
According to Raila, the whole electoral process was marred with irregularities and that the victory of the people will not be stolen.
He said the victory of the people will be known and that there will be no peace until the truth is known.
“There will be no reconciliation, peace, or justice until the truth is known. And the truth is already known because we know it ourselves, and we are going to show it in court starting tomorrow,” Raila Odinga affirmed.
Part of the evidence Azimio la Umoja’s legal team is banking on includes alleged irregularities and illegalities by the electoral agency, such as inflated figures from some polling stations which they allege favored Ruto.
The lawyers are also arguing that there were discrepancies in numbers in the announced presidential results in William Ruto’s strongholds of Mt Kenya and Rift Valley as well as manipulation of Forms 34A that led to the posting of fake forms on the IEBC portal.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
YAHWEH GOD is on control!
In that court there will be 8 supreme judges with one not visible but taking control of shaming and exposing Azimio in full glare of the world on their cooked false cases.
For fur too long our courts have been vessel of injustice but this time round YAHWEH will set thing straight to the shock of azimio and the judges. YAHWEH GOD, has had enough and enough is enough.
At the end of it, Uhuru and his cohort of criminal will be deleted once and for all from the face of the earth and the whole Republic of Kenya will see the HAND of YAHWEY GOD action and the fear of the LORD will be felt all over the world, may YAHWEH GOD be glorified.
To all citizen of Kenya, don’t feel remorse over what will befall Uhuru, Raila, M. Karua and all the lawyers and the supreme judges that will rule in favour with azimio cooked case. They will hate why they were born.
The FEAR of YAHWEY GOD, is saying the TRUTH and Acting RIGHTEOUS as one code of practice.
YAHWEY GOD, we commit the false presidential case in to your hand, we bind it and cast it to the bottom pit for ever and ever. May your WILL be done. Amen and Amen.