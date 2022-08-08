Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 August 2022 – Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz jetted into the country on Saturday aboard a private jet to perform at Azimio’s final rally in Kasarani.

His performance sparked a heated debate on social media after top Kenyan artists led by Juliani accused the Azimio brigade of failing to support local talents.

It is now emerging that Diamond’s performance was sponsored by a Tanzanian tycoon, who is funding Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

According to well-placed sources, the singer was paid $100,000( Sh 11.9 million) for a 10-minute performance.

This means he pocketed Sh 1.2 million a minute during the electrifying performance.

Diamond’s performance was meant to woo youthful voters as Raila makes his fifth stab at the presidency.

Conversations between Diamond and the planners of the final rally began three weeks ago.

Outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was reportedly very instrumental in the negotiations.

Kenyan female rapper Femi One also performed at the event.

It has emerged that she was paid Ksh 50,000 only.

