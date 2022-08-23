Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 23 August 2022 – A middle-aged Kenyan lady has been trending after she live-streamed assaulting her elderly mzungu lover in Syokimau.

The old man’s face was covered in blood as the rogue lady shamelessly live streamed subjecting him to physical assault.

According to reports, the elderly mzungu is mentally unstable.

His abusive girlfriend is taking advantage of his mental state and has already put up his mansion in Syokimau for sale.

She lives in the 5-bedroom mansion with the distressed mzungu.

Netizens have urged DCI to intervene and rescue the elderly man before the worst happens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.