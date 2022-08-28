Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Mathias Pogba, the elder brother of Juventus and France footballer Paul Pogba has released a video on social media claiming he will share revelations about the star player.

According to the 32-year-old, who previously played in English football clubs Wrexham, Crewe and Crawley Town, he wants the public and Pogba’s team-mates to know ”what he is really like.”

Matthias only just joined Twitter in August, and on Saturday night, August 27 made an immediate impact with his video tweet gaining thousands of retweets and comments.

Paul Pogba celebrated winning the World Cup in 2018 with his brothers and mum.

However, Mathias Pogba has now said he will share ‘explosive’ revelations about the former Man United midfielder, hinting that this could lead to the public and his team-mates in France and Juventus turning against him.

Mathias Pogba said;

‘The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother’s fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother’s team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things,’

‘In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public.

‘If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

‘If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side.’

Pogba then moved to his brother’s agent and lawyer, Rafaela Pimenta.

Pimenta has taken over the handling of Paul Pogba’s career following the death of his former agent Mino Raiola in April. Mathias Pogba has questioned her ability to hold this position.

He stated that he would let fans and players know about ‘her integrity, her professionalism and her loyalty’ so that they could determine whether she ‘deserves to represent them.’

Pogba finished his video by referring to Kylian Mbappe, claiming he has ‘important things’ to say about the PSG striker.

‘I will tell you very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words,’ Pogba added, when talking about Mbappe.

‘Everything could be explosive and make a lot of noise.’

Responding to Matthias’ threats, Pimenta and Paul Pogba’s lawyer Yeo Moriba – who is also his mother – said in a joint statement;

‘Mathias Pogba’s recent statements on social networks are unfortunately not a surprise. They are in addition to threats and organised extortion attempts against Paul Pogba,’ they said.

Paul Pogba left Manchester United last month to rejoin Juventus after breaking a then world record £80m fee in 2016 to join the Old Trafford club. Watch the video below

Paul Pogba getting exposed by his own brother?



Wowpic.twitter.com/5ZbIwYfw1t — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) August 28, 2022