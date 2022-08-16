Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Roots Party presidential candidate, George Wajackoyah, confronted a journalist as he made his way into Bomas of Kenya for the announcement of the Presidential results.

He called out the journalist and almost assaulted him, asking him to stop taking photos and recording videos of his entourage.

He accused the journalist of publishing misleading information about his family.

According to Wajackoyah, the journalist from the People Daily even shared photos of his rural home, which he argued was exposing his private life.

“You have done something wrong in my home. You went and told people lies about my family. Then you are running here, you want to take photos and videos of me,” he ranted.

Watch video.

