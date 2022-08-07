Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – It has emerged that the military was forced to cancel an important ceremony after President Uhuru Kenyatta spent the night indulging in alcohol in Mombasa, where he had gone to commission development projects.

According to self-proclaimed Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau boss, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru’s final salute ceremony was to be conducted by the military on Friday.

However, the head of state allegedly spent the night dancing and drinking with Joho at a popular club in Mombasa on Thursday, forcing the military to cancel the ceremony.

The President rebooked the date with the military since he was nursing hangovers after drinking all night long.

Below is a post by Itumbi on the allegations.

