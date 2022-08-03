Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 August 2022 – The leader of the dreaded ‘Confirm’ criminal gang that has been attacking and killing innocent Kenyans in Nakuru has been arrested.

The suspect identified as Dickson Macharia Waithera alias Deco was smoked out of his hiding on Wednesday during an intelligence-driven operation.

The ‘Confirm gang’ is suspected to be behind the recent spate of crimes and brutal killings in Nakuru.

The gang mostly targets women and in two months, the gang members killed six women in a similar fashion.

The dreaded gang is reportedly financed by Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East MP)

Below is a photo of the gang leader.

