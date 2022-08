Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 August 2022 – Saboti Member of Parliament is dating an Instagram slay queen called Diana Mishi.

The chocolate-skinned damsel openly flaunts a lavish lifestyle funded by the legislator.

She cruises around with a Lexus LX 570 despite being in her early 20s.

See photos of the high-end guzzler.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.