Saturday, 20 August 2022 – A disturbing video of a Kenyan lady identified as Wendy Hellen who lost her life after drowning in a swimming pool has gone viral.

The deceased lady who lived in Canada where she worked as a nurse, was recording a live video on her Facebook account while enjoying her afternoon after work.

She looked happy and vibrant as she interacted with friends.

She was diving from one point of the swimming pool to the other and returning to the edge of the pool to respond to messages from her friends who were watching the live session.

The live session went on for 3 hours before she started gasping for air after drowning.

Watch the video of the tragic incident.

