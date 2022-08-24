Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Angel Di Maria’s wife has revealed their ordeal in England when the footballer joined Manchester United.

The Argentine moved to Old Trafford from Real Madrid for £59.7million in August 2014, at that time one of the most expensive transfers of all time, but was unfortunately sold 11 months later after a disappointing season.

His spouse, Jorgelina Cardoso has opened up on their ”nightmare” in Manchester, labelling English food ‘disgusting’ and claiming she wanted to ‘kill herself’ because ‘it’s nighttime at 2pm’ in an interview with Argentinean TV channel LAM.

She said: ‘Angel came to me one day and said: “Look at this proposal from Manchester United”. I didn’t want to go, I told him to go alone. “Let’s go both of us”, he replied. It was a lot of money, more than the Spaniards had offered. So, we went. If you work in a company and someone offers you double the salary, you go running.

‘We were friends with Gianinna Maradona, (former Manchester City striker) Sergio Aguero’s wife, and we travelled to Manchester on vacation for a year. It was always horrible! We came home and I said: “If you’re ever transferred, make sure it’s anywhere in the world but England.”

‘I didn’t like it at all… I can tell you. People are all weird. You walk around and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you. The food is disgusting. The women look like porcelain. Angel and I were in Madrid, at the best team in the world, perfect food, perfect weather, everything was perfect. And then came United’s proposal….

‘I told him “no way, no way”, but he kept saying we will be a little more financially secure and we have to go. We fought about it… We try to be closer when things go wrong. I don’t blame him for going there. It was horrible, so horrible. I just told him, “Darling, I want to kill myself, it’s nighttime at two o’clock.”‘

The 34-year-old moved to Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2015 from Manchester United and spent seven successful years there, winning 18 trophies, before joining Italian side Juventus on a free transfer in July.