Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed details of the final poll conducted by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on who will win the August 9th election between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila, the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate and Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidate, are the two horses competing for the top seat in August.

In an interview with one of the local blogs on Wednesday, Kuria, the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, said the latest NIS poll shows that Ruto will win the election with 56 percent.

Kuria also said the NIS poll shows that 90 percent of the Mt Kenya region will vote for Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

“The NIS poll places Ruto at an assailable 56 percent, buoyed by 90 percent vote in Mt Kenya. That is why the President is angry with us.

“That is why they are commissioning all manner of opinion polls to minimize depression in the Azimio camp,” Kuria stated.

