Monday, August 15, 2022 – The daughter of Embakasi East Returning Officer, Daniel Musyoka, has taken to social media to plead with Kenyans to help their family in the search for her missing father.

She revealed that they have visited morgues and hospitals for the last four days but their efforts have not yielded fruits.

Police have also not given her family solid updates, leaving them worried.

‘’We are worried and filled with uncertainty. No solid updates from the authorities yet family and friends have searched hospitals and morgues around the city, nothing. Please help us find my father,’’ she tweeted.

As investigations continue, it is emerging that police officers uncovered CCTV footage that revealed Musyoka’s last moments.

Police intimated that Musyoka walked out of the tallying centre and headed to a nearby bus stop.

He seemed at ease with no signs of distress.

Police further established that Musyoka did not receive or make any calls as indicated in preliminary reports.

Upon further scrutiny, the officer affirmed that Musyoka was not being trailed by any vehicle or person.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.