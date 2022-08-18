Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 18, 2022 – A Texas school district has pulled the Bible and over 40 other books from its libraries after the books sparked complaints from parents and community members.

The Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning, August 16, ordering the temporary removal of the books, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The email from district curriculum director Jennifer Price reads: ” By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms.

“More information will be sent regarding action for these books … Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”

Apart from the Bible, an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s diary was also banned.

The inclusion of the Bible in the Dallas-area school district’s libraries was first challenged by a parent in November 2021, according to the Keller ISD website that tracks which books families or members of the community have complained about.

Even though that parent withdrew the challenge a month later, the Christian holy book was still ordered to be removed from district libraries, along with dozens of others including an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s Diary and Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.”