Friday, August 26, 2022 – A 69-year-old terminally ill man jumped to his death from his Manhattan apartment window and a 61-year-old man jumped to his death from a Brooklyn roof several hours later, authorities said.

The older man, who was suffering from a life-threatening illness and was suicidal, fell from a fifth-floor window at the pre-war co-op building on East 12th Street near Second Avenue in the East Village around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, authorities said.

First responders discovered him in front of the building, and he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m., cops said.

Police believe his death was a suicide.

In Brooklyn, a 61-year-old man was seen jumping from the roof of a 15-story apartment building on Eastern Parkway near Washington Avenue, just off Prospect Park, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, August 25, cops said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.