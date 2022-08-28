Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – Ugenya MP David Ochieng may regret his decision to dump Raila Odinga’s Azimio for President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is after angry residents almost burnt his home, calling him a traitor for betraying Raila.

Were it not for the swift action by the police officers, Ochieng’s home in Ugenya would have been burnt to ashes as armed arsonists wanted to set it ablaze in protest to teach him a bitter lesson.

Carrying twigs and placards, the locals challenged David Ochieng to relinquish his seat and seek a fresh mandate on a Kenya kwanza alliance ticket if he thinks he was popular on the ground.

They said that the Ugenya constituency was an Orange Democratic Movement zone and was fully behind former Prime Minister, Raila Amollo Odinga.

However, his CDF offices in Sega Town were not spared as angry residents looted and vandalized them.

According to the villagers, a contingent of police officers from the Kanyumba police post in East Ugenya rushed to the MP’s home, a few metres from Komoro primary school as a group of angry youths marched to the home carrying crude weapons.

Siaya County Police Commander, Michael Muchiri confirmed the incidents, saying that investigations have been launched.

“Ugenya sub-county police commander, Benard Wamugunda is dealing with the issues,” said Muchiri adding that the CDF office has been damaged.

The police boss said that the development was a result of the legislator’s decision to join president-elect, William Ruto’s Kenya kwanza.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.