Monday, August 8, 2022 – Tension has gripped Embu County after area youths claimed that they are being forced to vote for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during tomorrow’s presidential election.

Speaking on Monday, the Kazi Kwa Mtaani youths said chiefs in Meru County are intimidating youths and urging them they will lose their jobs if they fail to vote for Raila Odinga.

United Democratic Alliance leaders in Embu led by Embu gubernatorial aspirant Cecily Mbarire, condemned the chiefs and urged them not to try to interfere with the election.

“Wakati wa KANU wa Kuambia ni nani utapigia kura na tumepata new constitution. Na hiyo constitution inakubali upigie kura yule unataka.

“Serikali haiwezi kukulazimisha uchague yule wanataka (The does of KANU when you were being told who to vote is over and we have a new constitution.

“That new constitution allows you to vote who you want. The government cannot force you on who to vote for),” Mbarire said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST