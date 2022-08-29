Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Rachel Wattley a.k.a Jade was arrested on Sunday night, August 28, after a fight in Miami.

TMZ reported that she was arrested on a battery charge related to domestic violence and is being held on $1,500 bail at Miami-Dade County Jail. The publication also reported that the rapper has been trying to bail her out.

Though it is unclear what happened, a footage shared online showed Tekashi facing off with Jade and a group of women on the streets, outside a club. At one point, one of the ladies apparently tried to swing on the rapper.

Tekashi subsequently retreated to a luxury ride as people encircled him, and it was gathered that was when cops finally showed up to break up the scene and find out what was happening.

Tekashi and Jade also reportedly engaged in a verbal argument while being escorted outside. When cops asked the rapper what happened, he apparently told them Jade had hit him. They also revealed they saw marks on him.

Eyewitnesses also told officers that Jade had struck 69 while inside and even grabbed at his chain. Although cops said they saw Tekashi with visible injuries on his face, they also said that in the end, he didn’t want to cooperate with them whatsoever.

Still, they had enough to arrest Jade cops. Cops said the fight was caught on tape from surveillance video inside and there are also other evidence.

Speaking to TMZ, Tekashi said Jade who has been his girlfriend for 4 years, attacked him for some reason and he believes her friends were swaying her.

He also said he thinks she was drunk. Tekashi adds, “I’m gonna get her out jail — she attacked me in front of the police I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her she’s obviously under the influence I don’t plan to press charges … I’m the one trying to bail her out.”

The rapper added that her friends who were with her left her hanging, and that he’s been left to deal with the aftermath, including getting her out of jail.