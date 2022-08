Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Meet Tatyana Mumbi, the incoming Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Kilimani Ward.

She is the youngest MCA in the Nairobi County Assembly.

She vied for the seat on the KANU ticket and beat other competitors by a wide margin.

She is not only beautiful but well-educated

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.