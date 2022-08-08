Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Kizz Daniel’s fans went home disappointed when the singer didn’t show up for his concert in Tanzania.

A video shared online shows concertgoers throwing objects on the empty stage after waiting hours for the Buga singer.

Many are seen walking out, while angrily voicing their displeasure.

This comes just weeks after fans at a concert demanded a refund after waiting for the singer for 5 hours.

Watch the video below