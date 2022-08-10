Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Comedian MC Jesse has conceded defeat and congratulated the incoming South Imenti MP Shadrack Mwiti, who was vying on the Jubilee ticket.

Jesse thanked his supporters for the time they interacted during campaigns, adding that the political adventure has been amazing.

He further advised his supporters to take heart, noting that in politics, there must be a winner and a loser.

MC Jesse was vying for the parliamentary seat as an independent candidate after losing in UDA nominations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.