Friday, August 19, 2022 – Embattled IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is in trouble over the hotly contested election where he controversially declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner and left Raila Odinga gnashing his teeth.

This is after a section of Kenyans petitioned for the arrest of Chebukati for allegedly mismanaging the 2022 General Election.

The petitioners argued that Chebukati interfered with the credibility of the vote right from the point of procuring and handling election materials to declaring the presidential winner.

In their petition, they argue that;

1. Chebukati allegedly handled election materials with negligence

His involvement with Venezuelan nationals arrested at JKIA for transporting IEBC election material in personal luggage was downright suspect.

2. Chebukati’s negligent management of IEBC information

The KPMG report on the IEBC voter register shows that two million registered voters were moved from their polling stations to other polling stations as well as the existence of mysterious super returning officers that could access IEBC servers and manipulate, alter, add, subtract and move registered voters at will.

3. Chebukati erred in the declaration of final results

Chebukati should have waited to achieve consensus with the other commissioners before announcing the results. In the absence of this consensus, only 1 Commissioner (Chebukati) signed the form, while 4 declined and 2 abstained.

4. Chebukati failed his duty

Chebukati failed in his duty by; (1) declaring the results before receiving all the Form 34As, as is required as per para 300 in Raila Odinga v IEBC (2017) and; (2) declaring the final results before declaring the results from every constituency.

5. Chebukati threatened our national security

Chebukati’sdeclaration of the results, in the absence of group consensus, constituted a threat to our national security.

They now want the IEBC chairman to be held culpable in the criminal justice system for allegedly corrupting the integrity of the polls. Over 20,000 people have signed the petition.

