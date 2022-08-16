Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization
- Install and upgrade computer components and software, manage virtual servers, and integrate automation processes
- Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues
- Provide documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure
- Work on building, configuring, and deploying SQL, MySQL and Oracle databases as required. Ability to manage multiple Database Servers, including administration, application configurations, upgrades, and system patching.
- Perform or delegate regular backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures
- Lead desktop and helpdesk support efforts, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions
- Responsible for capacity, storage planning, and database performance
Qualifications
- At least a Master’s degree or its equivalent in computer science, information technology, information systems, or similar.
- 3 years’ experience in a similar position or at Grade 10 within MKU
or
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, information systems, or similar.
- Applicable professional qualification, such as Microsoft, Cisco, SQL, MySQL, Oracle, C-Sharp, Python certification.
- At least five years’ experience in a similar role or at Grade 10 within MKU.
- Extensive experience with ICT systems, networks, and related technologies.
- Solid knowledge of best practices in ICT administration and system security.
- Exceptional leadership, organizational, and time management skills.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>