Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization
  • Install and upgrade computer components and software, manage virtual servers, and integrate automation processes
  • Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues
  • Provide documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure
  • Work on building, configuring, and deploying SQL, MySQL and Oracle databases as required. Ability to manage multiple Database Servers, including administration, application configurations, upgrades, and system patching.
  • Perform or delegate regular backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures
  • Lead desktop and helpdesk support efforts, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions
  • Responsible for capacity, storage planning, and database performance

Qualifications

  • At least a Master’s degree or its equivalent in computer science, information technology, information systems, or similar.
  • 3 years’ experience in a similar position or at Grade 10 within MKU

or

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, information systems, or similar.
  • Applicable professional qualification, such as Microsoft, Cisco, SQL, MySQL, Oracle, C-Sharp, Python certification.
  • At least five years’ experience in a similar role or at Grade 10 within MKU.
  • Extensive experience with ICT systems, networks, and related technologies.
  • Solid knowledge of best practices in ICT administration and system security.
  • Exceptional leadership, organizational, and time management skills.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

