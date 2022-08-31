Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 31, 2022 – Sylvester Stallone, 76, has responded to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce filing.

The actor denied Jennifer’s allegations that he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate”.

Stallone’s legal team also insisted that the movie star has “not engaged” in that type of behavior.

Stallone approved of Flavin’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach, Florida, estate. He also did not fight Flavin’s petition to restore her maiden name.

However, he did agree that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from Stallone in Palm Beach County on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage.