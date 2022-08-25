Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s divorce was reportedly initiated after they got into an argument on if the actor should get a new dog.

Sources told TMZ that the “Rocky” star wanted to get a Rottweiler to protect the family, but Jennifer did not want another dog. They were reportedly at loggerheads over the pooch, and they each fiercely stuck to their positions.

It was alleged that they had an extremely heated argument that brought up other issues, even though none of them appeared to be marriage-enders.

Stallone ended up getting the dog named Dwight, also the name of his character on his new show “Tulsa King.”

He posted videos and photos of him with Dwight this month on Instagram with the caption “So incredibly happy with my newly acquired four legged friend ”DWIGHT“ my characters name from the Series, keep punching and keep barking !!! Thank you very much to Trainer and breeder Dave Smith and his wonderful wife !!!”

The actor also shared another post with the caption “”DWIGHT” Definitely a true friend! KeepPunching And Keep barking!”

Though Stallone who is currently in Oklahoma shooting his show is shocked about the divorce filing by Jennifer, he however feels they can work out their differences.

The actor had also put a Rottweiler on his arm over the tattoo he had of Jennifer. The photo surfaced Monday on DailyMail, but that was after Jennifer filed for divorce.