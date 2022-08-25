Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – The Supreme Court may be forced to declare the August 9th election as null and void, going on the number of irregularities and illegalities that were committed on Election Day.

On Monday this week, Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, moved to court accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of bungling the election.

Raila, in particular, accused IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati of rigging the election in favour of President-Elect William Ruto.

In his petition, Raila stated that Chebukati inflated Ruto’s votes in Kiambu and Bomet counties.

However, fresh details have emerged over how Raila Odinga’s votes were also inflated in Kilifi County.

In Kilifi’s Bomani Primary School, the presiding officer listed 285 valid votes cast.

Raila alone scored 991 votes, as Dr. Ruto managed 81 votes. Roots Party Presidential candidate, Prof George Wanjackoyah got five votes and Agano party leader David Mwaure scored nil.

This means Raila Odinga’s votes were infiltrated by over 700 votes.

These numerical errors may force the Supreme Court to order a fresh election and under a new agency that may conduct the exercise rather than IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.