Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance lawyer, James Orengo, has claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has only given them access to one server out of its eight servers.

Making his submission on Wednesday at the Supreme Court, Orengo said they had been given restricted access.

“We have been given restricted access only limited to results transmitted. And yet we understand that the IEBC has eight servers,” Orengo said.

In a fast rejoinder, Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola told him that they were aware of what was going on.

“We are aware and we are following it up. Should there be an issue we shall receive a report tomorrow. The exercise had commenced and there was an issue of access. Let’s pick it up tomorrow,” he said.

The Supreme Court granted Raila Odinga access to the heart of the IEBC’s election technology in what could make or break his case against President-elect William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST