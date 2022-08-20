Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – The Supreme Court of Kenya has dismissed a petition by a voter seeking to have the swearing-in of President-Elect, William Ruto stopped.

Alfred Juma Ayora challenged the presidential election outcome, stating that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was not quorate when its chairman Wafula Chebukati declared the results.

The voter’s letter would however not be admitted for lacking the requisite legal parameters.

“I write to express the unsatisfactory nature of this year’s general election results for presidential candidates that were announced by IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati on August 15, 2022.

It is my hope the court will consider my request and ensure my democratic rights are met. I request the court to postpone the swearing-in of the president-elect,” said Ayora in his letter

Ayora was advised to draft a proper petition with the help of an advocate for determination by the apex court.

This comes as Raila Odinga and a battery of lawyers continue to prepare a petition to challenge Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court.

Raila‘s team has up to Monday to file the case at the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.