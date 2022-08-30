Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2022 – The Supreme Court has today declined to strike out an application by President-elect William Ruto, challenging the use of an affidavit filed by Inua Kenya Ni Sisi Chief Executive Officer John Githongo.

Githongo, in his affidavit, had claimed Dennis Itumbi, Ruto’s digital strategist, hacked the IEBC portal with the assistance of 56 hackers.

However, on Monday, Githongo disowned his sworn affidavit that hackers were given access to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) databases and modified forms 34A in favor of Ruto.

Githongo said the logs he gave as evidence were demo screenshots of how the server may be accessed and manipulated.

Ruto, through his lawyer, Prof Kithure Kindiki, wanted the Supreme Court to strike out the affidavits on grounds that they are inadmissible as they contain hearsay material.

But the Supreme Court Judges said striking them out would be premature.

“It is only proper that the court be allowed to consider the totality of the evidence before it and as guided by the rules of evidence be able to discern the value and threshold of evidence of each party,” the Judges ruled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST