Friday, August 19, 2022 – Flamboyant City lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has said the Supreme Court can declare Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, as the fifth President without going for a re-run.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Kipkorir, who is an Azimio One Kenya coalition apologist, said that if the apex court looks into some evidence, Raila could be named the 5th President-elect without having to run for office again.

The lawyer said there are some glaring mistakes in how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) counted the votes, and if the Supreme Court decides to look into them, there won’t be any more elections in two months.

He says the Raila Odinga-led coalition can ask the court to force IEBC to fix mistakes on its forms and if the arithmetic errors are corrected, Baba can become the fifth President of Kenya, and William Ruto, who is the President-Elect head the opposition.

“Our Supreme Court has inherent jurisdiction to correct arithmetic errors without a substantive hearing.

“If AZIMIO seeks the prayer of Correction of Arithmetic Errors & demonstrates beyond peradventure that Baba won, then Baba can be declared President without Fresh Elections,” Kipkorir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.