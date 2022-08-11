Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Senior Support Staff
Duties and responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail; –
- Undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment;
- Performing messenger duties;
- Preparing tea and washing utensils;
- Undertaking any other related duties.
Qualifications
- Kenya certificate of secondary education certificate;
- Must have served as Support Staff for a minimum period of three (3) years;
- Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.
How to Apply
Click here to Apply for the Job.
