Senior Support Staff

Duties and responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail; –

Undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment;

Performing messenger duties;

Preparing tea and washing utensils;

Undertaking any other related duties.

Requirements for appointment

Kenya certificate of secondary education certificate;

Must have served as Support Staff for a minimum period of three (3) years;

Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

