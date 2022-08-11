Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Supply Chain Management Manger

DIRECTORATE N/A

DEPARTMENT Supply Chain Management

GRADE/LEVEL IRA 4

IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR

Senior Manager, Supply Chain Management

TERMS OF SERVICE Permanent and Pensionable

Job Purpose

The position is responsible for ensuring efficient management of supply chain processes and logistics as well as procurement of goods and services while maintaining and following set standards, regulations, systems, and in strict adherence to the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA). The position also creates balancing act of following regulations and creating operational efficiency that saves the organization value for money while attaining timely supply of goods and services for optimal operations.

Job Specifications

Responsibilities

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Develop and monitor Supply Chain processes, procedures, legislation for effective and efficient operations;

Analyse and review drafted contracts to ensure compliance with legislation and protection of Authority’s interests;

Ensure preparation of professional opinion to the Accounting Officer in compliance with PPADA and the Regulations;

Initiate formulation and development of policies, plans and strategies in the supply chain function to ensure proper alignment to the corporate Strategy;

Develop and maintain supply chain capability and culture that reflect the values which facilitates performance, professionalism and initiative by departmental staff in the Authority;

Manage the development, review, and maintenance of supplier selection, evaluation methods and performance strategies to improve their effectiveness and efficiency;

Manage all procurement for goods, works and services in the Authority and discharge of duties in line with the Procurement & Asset Disposal Act and regulations;

Review the preparation of statutory reports to PPRA and other reports for goods, works and services and recommend for submission;

Manage the secretariat aspect of procurement committees in conformance with the Act and Regulations;

Develop supplier relations for effective performance contract and delivery goods, works and services;

Compile and consolidated Annual Procurement and Disposal Plan in liaison with all head of departments;

Monitoring and advise appropriately on all risks related to procurement and contract management by ensuring that appropriate controls are instituted and implemented to mitigate and eliminate the risks;

Ensure implementation of the annual procurement plan of goods, works and services as provided in the law;

Develop, implement and review of the Departmental service charter toensure delivery of quality service;

Manage Departmental workload and advise management on staffing requirements;

Develop and monitor implementation of the Departmental service charter to ensure compliance;

Develop and monitor implementation of the Department’s implementation of Quality Management System, risk management and knowledge management to ensure compliance.

Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Document proper documentation of procurement proceedings and safe custody of all procurement records of the Authority;

Analyse and review monthly progress reports of all supply chaincontracts of the Authority and advise management;

Maintain custody of the updated lists of registered suppliers, contractors and consultants in the categories of goods, works or services according Authority’s supply chain requirements;

Mentor and coaching Direct reports;

Develop, analyse and review contract management process for effective operations;

Develop and implement Stores Management processes for effective and efficient process;

Custodian of Financial Proposals and ensuring that they are available in accordance with the established procedures;

Analyze and review issuance of inspection and acceptance committee report, interim or completion of inspection and acceptance certificates to facilitate effective and efficient payment;

Manage and review notification of award and regrets to successful and unsuccessful bidders respectively bidders;

Manage and review disposal process for obsolete, unserviceable and surplus items.

Qualifications

Masters’ degree in Procurement and Supplies management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Economics, Business Administration, Commerce, Entrepreneurship or relevant field from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: – Supply Chain Management and Logistics, Commerce/Business Administration (Supplies Management option) or equivalent and relevant qualification from a recognized institution;

Membership to Kenya Institute of Supplies Management(MKISM) or Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supplies(CIPS) or equivalent

Management Course lasting not less four (4) weeks

Supervisory Course for not less than two (2) weeks

Proficiency in IT with working experience gained in an automated ERP environment

Nine (9) years relevant experience

Meets the provisions of chapter six of the constitution.

Competencies and skills

Strong communication and reporting skills;

Strong analytical and numerical skills;

Strong organization and interpersonal skill;

Mentoring, coaching and leadership skills;

Conflict management; and

Ability to work under pressure, prioritize and multi-task.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified and experienced individuals should submit applications enclosing a detailed curriculum vitae (CV), copies of relevant academic and professional certificates/testimonials and a copy of National Identity Card.

The CV must at the minimum provide details of the applicant’s email address, day-time mobile telephone numbers, details of current employer, current remuneration and names and contacts of three (3) referees familiar with the applicant’s professional background and experience.

Applications, addressed to the undersigned, may be delivered at the Insurance Regulatory Authority (Registry Section) at Zep-Re Place, 2nd Floor, Longonot Road, Upper Hill. Please note that these should be sealed, marked “Confidential” and indicate the job reference (e.g “REF:SO/01” for Supervision Officer). Alternatively, they may be sent by post or email to:

Commissioner of Insurance & Chief Executive Officer

Insurance Regulatory Authority

Zep-Re Place

P.O Box 43505-00100

Nairobi

EMAIL : careers@ira.go.ke

Applications must be received by close of business on 18th of August 2022