Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – Ford Kenya Party Leader and Bungoma Senator-elect, Moses Wetangula, has fired a salvo at the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, over her allegations of vote-rigging in the presidential election.

Taking to Twitter, Wetangula urged Karua to tone down her outbursts and wait for the Supreme Court’s decision.

He noted that it was outrageous for Karua to have such outbursts.

“I’m shocked at the outrageous outbursts of my good friend Karua. How many votes did her Presidential candidate get in her polling station, despite the deep state and system? Stop wailing and await the courts to adjudicate,” Wetangula tweeted.

Ms. Karua recently stated that Azimio had overwhelming evidence in its petition challenging the victory of President-elect William Ruto.

She said that the petition was watertight and hoped that the Supreme Court will uphold the rule of law and serve them justice.

“Our petition is watertight and the evidence is overwhelming. We are assured that the Supreme Court will uphold the rule of law, and justice will be served. This is for The People,” Ms. Karua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.