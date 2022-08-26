Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Political Analyst Ambrose Weda sensationally blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta and the so-called System for Raila Odinga’s loss to William Ruto in the just concluded presidential election.

According to Weda, Uhuru and some of the people who were part of the system were doing nothing to help Raila apart from too much empty rhetoric.

He further said that the same people were cowards as they feared Uasin Gishu Woman Rep-elect Glady Boss Shollei and UDA IT experts Davis Chirchir from executing their duties.

“I can say my fellow Kenyans that Baba (Raila Odinga) was let down by we English speakers that were in the system but were doing nothing, talking a lot of English but they fear people like Gladys Boss Shollei, Davis Chirchir.”

“They didn’t even have writing materials. They let Baba down and one-day history will judge them harshly. But may the Lord protect them in a special way as we pray for them to be more diligent next time,” Weda said.

During the campaign period, supporters of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party were claiming that their candidate Raila Odinga will win the presidential election.

While Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto sought the support of the majority of the Kenyans, Azimio supporters said that they had the ‘system’ on their side.

However, despite having the ‘system’ on his side, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Raila Odinga’s bitter rival William Ruto the fifth president-elect of the Republic of Kenya.

This raised sharp reactions from a section of Kenyans who questioned the existence of the ‘system’ and whether it was effective as it had been claimed in the past elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.