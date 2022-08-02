Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin Kung’u Muigai, has warned the Head of State to stop fighting with his Deputy, William Ruto, for the sake of peace.

Speaking during an interview, Muigai, who serves as the patron of the Kikuyu Council of Elders, argued that the constant wrangles between the two leaders were likely to plunge the country into a crisis, days to the polls.

He was concerned over Ruto’s claim that Uhuru was planning to harm him and his children and the response President Uhuru gave soon after.

Muigai, challenged his cousin to maintain the big brother demeanor because the mudslinging between the two was more embarrassing to Uhuru.

“Although the President is my brother, he is in the wrong. In Kikuyu we have a saying, ‘Big brother, do good so you can show your little brother’.

“If you keep hurling insults at your small brother, he will hurl them back at you and it will hurt more because you are older,” stated Muigai.

His response came hours after Uhuru told off his deputy’s sensational claim that the Head of State was plotting to assassinate his political rivals ahead of the August 9 polls.

In his speech, Uhuru maintained that he was not interested in carrying out a vendetta in his final days as President, adding that he had persevered insults for three years and there was no reason for him to act now.

