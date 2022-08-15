Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – UDA Party Chairman Johnson Muthama has trashed reports that Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua contributed to the performance of Deputy President William Ruto in the Ukambani region.

Reacting to a report that had indicated that Mutua delivered 25 percent to Ruto in his home county, Muthama termed the report as erroneous, adding that the outgoing governor deserves no credit.

“Governor Alfred Mutua is reaping where he didn’t sow. He joined Kenya Kwanza coalition three (3) weeks to the general elections and has nothing to show in support of William Ruto.

“The credit for 25% votes in lower eastern should go to all MCA, MP, Woman Rep, Senator and Governor Candidates under UDA party,” he tweeted on Monday.

Muthama went further to say that while Mutua campaigned for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the 2017 elections, he could not manage any significant results.

He cited that to insinuate that Mutua’s influence in the region is inconsequential for him to claim he delivered votes to the DP.

He reminded Mutua that he campaigned for Azimio candidate at a time when the Kenya Kwanza Alliance had aspirants.

“Mark you, in 2017 he campaigned for Jubilee Party and he couldn’t manage more than 10,000 votes in Machakos County. This time round (2022) he shamelessly campaigned for Wavinya Ndeti and other Azimio la Umoja aspirants in front of Deputy President,” he said.

“Therefore, he has neither moral authority nor audacity to call @UDAKenya candidates who won in lower eastern for a meeting, when his @MCC Party is legally bound by agreement he signed with Azimio Coalition. Such confusion he is causing will not be tolerated going forward.”

