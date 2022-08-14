Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s close lieutenants have confirmed that President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s men have tried contacting him and urged him to prepare for the swearing ceremony to be held later next month.

On Friday, the Assumption of Office of the President Committee held its inaugural meeting and was chaired by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

The committee’s core mandate is to facilitate a smooth transition from the current administration to the incoming administration,” said Mr. Kinyua while flanked by committee members.

“Substantially, the mandate of the committee will be triggered once the IEBC formally announces the results of the August 9, 2022, presidential elections and declares a president-elect.”

One of Ruto’s point men who requested a condition of anonymity said one of the committee members called the DP Ruto and asked him to start ‘preparing’ for the big day coming.

“Prepare, “one of the committee members allegedly told Ruto.

