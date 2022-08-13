Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 13, 2022 – The Standard Media Group has announced the final of its in-house presidential tally after downloading all the form 3As from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal.

According to the Gideon Moi-owned media house, they have finished the tally and Deputy President William Ruto has emerged the winner with 50.63 percent against his close competitor and Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga‘s 48.70 percent.

However, the media house said the data may change since these are only provisional results from Form 3As and the official results will be announced by the IEBC.

Here is the screenshot of Standard Media Group’s provisional tally showing DP Ruto is the fifth President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.