Monday, 08 August 2022 – A horrific scene was witnessed on Sunday night along the Eastern bypass after a Subaru was involved in a fatal accident.

According to information shared online, the ill-fated car was being driven recklessly.

The rogue driver, who was overspeeding along the busy road, knocked down a pedestrian and killed him on the spot before the car burst into flames.

The fate of the driver is not known.

The accident comes at a time when cases of road accidents are on the rise.

Barely a day passes before a fatal accident is reported on Kenyan roads.

Below is a video from the scene of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.