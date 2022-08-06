Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 8, 2022 – The Spanish Embassy in Nairobi has warned its citizens from visiting Nairobi’s Kibra and Mathare estates from Tuesday next week.

In a statement on Saturday, the embassy said their intelligence shows that the two areas might have post-election violence, going by the outcome of the Tuesday election where Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto, are engaged in a neck and neck race.

Other regions that have been identified include parts of Western Kenya, the Rift Valley, Laikipia, and the coast.

The warning comes just a few days after the United States issued a similar warning to its citizens with a focus on Kisumu.

However, the Kisumu County Government and the people of the lakeside city criticized the warning and asked the embassy to apologise.

The embassy instead of apologizing maintained that Kisumu will be a hotspot and warned its citizens from touring the city from next week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.