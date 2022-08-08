Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – A British soldier has died less than a month after his girlfriend, who was also a soldier, was found hanged at the Army barracks where she worked.

Sophie Madden, 23, was found dead at the Overhill Training Centre at St Martin’s Plain Camp, near Folkestone, UK on June 10 and on July 19, the body of Ross Burnside, who was in his 20s, was discovered in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

According to a Mirror UK report, the couple met while serving together in 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery and at the time of his death, Burnside had moved on to work for the 1st Regiment Royal Horse Artillery.

Reacting to the sad news, Army campaign group, Veterans Against Suicide, said the deaths were ‘preventable’ tragedies.

An inquest into Sophie’s death has been carried out. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to Kent Police.

An Army spokesperson from the UK Ministry of Defence said: ‘It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Bombardier Ross Burnside.

‘Our thoughts are with Bdr Burnside’s family and friends at this sad time.’