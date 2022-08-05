Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 August 2022 – Upcoming socialite Isha Rafi has broken up with her boyfriend Ezra, a struggling dancer and a member of the once famous FBI dance crew.

Isha and Ezra were famous for parading their love on Instagram when they were in love.

They would wear matching outfits and exchange romantic messages, leaving many green with envy.

However, their relationship ended in tears recently as predicted, with rumours going around that Ezra was physically assaulting her and cheating on her with multiple city ‘babes’.

Word also has it that Ezra depended on Isha financially since he has no stable job apart from being a dancer.

Isha has fallen in love with a mzungu after the nasty breakup with the hunk dancer.

She paraded her mzungu online and revealed that she is hosting a party at one of the popular clubs in Nairobi to celebrate the breakup.

It is dubbed ‘The Breakup’ party.

Meet her new lover.

