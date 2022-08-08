Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 August 2022 – Comedian Mulamwah has embarrassed his baby mama Carol Sonnie after revealing that she is dating a ‘Mbaba’.

The controversial comedian took to social media and paraded the face of the rich ‘mbaba’, a close friend of flamboyant city preacher Bishop Allan Kiuna.

He owns the BMW that Sonnie has been sharing videos cruising around the city.

Mulamwah claims that Sonnie’s seemingly wealthy sponsor has been sending him death threats.

Interestingly, Sonnie had promised to host a reveal party to unveil the face of the mysterious man she had been sharing romantic videos goofing around with on TikTok, only for Mulamwah to reveal that he is a married ‘Mbaba’.

Below is what he posted on his Facebook page.

Below are photos of the married Mbaba.

