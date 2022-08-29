Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Are you creative and passionate about social media?

raelendears.com is a portal to Rael’s life. Rael is witty creator and a storyteller, who is opening her life to the world. Because in her world other engagements can affect her availability, she is currently seeking a creative and innovative Intern to manage her social accounts.

Responsibilities:

The social media intern will oversee and represent raelendears.com across all social channels as the sole voice of her brand.

You will provide her with your enthusiasm to enhance her online presence in all aspects of social media, social engagements, and public relations as needed while managing existing social media platforms. You will create and manage her image in a cohesive way to achieve her branding goals. Ultimately, you should be able to handle her social media presence ensuring prudent levels of web traffic and customer engagement.

Skills:

Exciting social media track record.

Ability to craft social strategy abilities.

Ability to strategically optimize content to deliver results

Ability to build and promote brand awareness

Strong and consistent communication skills

Creative and innovative mind with the ability to think outside the box

Knowledge of different social media management tools

Good understanding of analytics and reporting

Ability to build and maintain an online community

Positive attitude, detail oriented and customer experience

Strong multitasking and organization skills

Requirements

Self-starter, excellent in multitasking, and ability to work independently

Knowledge in all aspects of social media

Graduate with a Degree or Diploma. A background in communications/marketing/public relations/brand management is an added advantage.

A proven social media experience is a plus.

This role will be remote.

Renumeration: 14K

The duration of the internship is 3 months.

If you are up to the challenge and possess the necessary qualifications to be considered for this internship, send a motivation letter and your CV (If you have experience managing social media accounts, please include links to the accounts you have managed) to careers@raelendears.com by Friday 16th September 2022.

To find out more about Rael, visit her website at https://raelendears.com/